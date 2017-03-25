Ben Davis tops Fort Wayne North Side to win 3rd state title

Ben Davis defeated Fort Wayne North 55-52 in the Indiana School Athletic Association for their third 4A state championship in program history.
Senior Jalen Windham led the Giants in scoring with 15 including a huge 3-pointer with just over 2 minutes left that broke a 46-46 tie. The Legends were led by 11-points from both Jaylen Butz and Juan Quarles.
The win was the first state championship for the Giants since 1996. They won back-to-back 4A state championships in 1995 and 1996. For the Legends it was their first trip to the title game since 1965.
In what was a defensive struggle from the get-go, the Giants took advantage of the Legends struggles at the free throw line. Hitting only seven of their 20 attempts, the Giants took advantage by sinking six straight field goals to pull ahead in the closing minutes.
