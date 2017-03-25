Villa Angela St. Joseph guard leads all-tournament team

Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joseph guard Jerry Higgins is The Associated Press most outstanding player of the Division III state tournament, leading the Vikings to their seventh state championship with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists combined in the semifinal and final.
Alonzo Gaffney scored 30 points and 19 rebounds on Saturday, including a double-double in the championship game. William Butler is the third and final Viking to make the all-tournament team, scoring 16 points and the semifinal and 11 in the title game.
James Johnson and Justin Johnson were two of Roger Bacon's best players all tournament, leading the Spartans to their second runner-up finish. James and Justin each scored 15 points in the semifinal and combined for 27 of their team's 52 points in the final.
