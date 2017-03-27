Gourde scores in OT, Lightning beat Blackhawks 5-4

1:20 DB drill at Huskies' first spring practice of 2017 Pause

1:59 A new American flag flies over Purdy

0:41 3-year-old killed in DUI wreck remembered

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:48 Tacoma's Cabarellos Club turns 60

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia