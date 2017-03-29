Capitals hold on to beat Avalanche for 6th straight win

1:16 Linebacker drill at UW spring practice Pause

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center

0:25 TNT top highlight: Kentridge's Tyler Cronk sets school record with 7-1 high jump

1:48 Tacoma's Cabarellos Club turns 60

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:36 Garbage truck rolls into Panera Bread in Gig Harbor