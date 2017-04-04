SMU hires TCC’s Martin as coach

Saint Martin’s University announced Tuesday that it has hired Christy Martin as its next women’s basketball coach.
Martin spent the past three seasons at Tacoma Community College. This year, she led the Titans to a 20-8 record — the program’s first 20-win season since 2002.
Martin, 36, has built several successful programs. She led TCC to the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament this year, ending a five-year drought.
Prior to that, she led Blue Mountain Community College to back-to-back NWAC playoff appearances in 2013-14. She also took Liberty High School of Spangle to the Class 1B playoffs for the first time in 13 years in 2007.
“I have a proven track record of rebuilding programs and creating lasting success. And with the administration, campus and community’s support, I believe we can accomplish that at Saint Martin’s,” Martin said in a release. “I already feel like I am in a great starting position with the returning players and look forward to the upcoming season.”
Martin replaces longtime SMU coach Tim Healy, who retired in February after 22 seasons with the program.
SMU finished 5-23 this season.
