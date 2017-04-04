NHL Capsules

David Pastrnak scored twice, Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
Drew Stafford and Zdeno Chara also scored for the Bruins, who extended their season-high winning streak to six games. More importantly, by winning in regulation, Boston guaranteed a return to the postseason after missing out the last two years.
It was Rask's career-best eighth shutout of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy kept Tampa Bay close with 34 saves.
The loss didn't knock the Lightning out of playoff contention, but Tampa Bay fell dangerously close with just three games remaining.
The Bruins played the last two periods without leading scorer Brad Marchand after he speared Tampa Bay's Jake Dotchin in front of the Lightning net. Marchand received a five-minute major and game misconduct (on his bobblehead night).
PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored his 20th goal of the season, Matt Murray finished with 38 saves and Pittsburgh sped past slumping Columbus.
Jake Guentzel and Carter Rowney also scored for Pittsburgh. Brian Dumolin added his first regular-season goal in more than two years as the Penguins moved three points ahead of Columbus in the race to have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Pittsburgh won its third straight to inch closer to opening its Stanley Cup defense at home thanks in large part to Murray and offensive contributions from unexpected places.
Brandon Dubinsky scored short-handed for Columbus. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots but the Blue Jackets dropped a season-high fourth straight and have ceded control of the second seed in the Metropolitan Division to Pittsburgh with three games to go.
The teams are almost assured of facing each other when the playoffs begin next week.
CAPITALS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Lars Eller and Kevin Shattenkirk gave Washington a two-goal lead halfway through the game, and the Capitals ended Toronto's four-game winning streak.
Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots. The Capitals, who have won eight of nine, moved closer to clinching the top spot in the Eastern Conference and the Presidents' Trophy awarded to the team with the NHL's best record.
Mitch Marner scored his 19th of the season, spoiling Grubauer's shutout bid on a power-play goal with 1:08 to go. Curtis McElhinney finished with 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who lost for just the second time in nine games.
Toronto lost center Brian Boyle to an upper-body injury, possibly from a hard collision with Wilson in the first period.
SENATORS 2, RED WINGS 0
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Tom Pyatt scored, and Craig Anderson made 24 saves for his fifth shutout of the season as Ottawa defeated Detroit to stop a five-game losing streak.
The Senators need one point in their final three games to clinch a playoff spot. They won for only the third time in 12 games.
Jimmy Howard made 22 saves for the Red Wings, who are playing out the string as they will miss the playoffs for the first time in 25 seasons.
Clarke MacArthur made his season debut for the Senators and played his first game since Oct. 14, 2015, because of concussion issues.
DEVILS 1, FLYERS 0, OT
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — John Moore scored 59 seconds into overtime and New Jersey snapped a six-game skid by beating Philadelphia.
Keith Kinkaid made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season to help the Devils win for only the third time in 21 games (3-14-4).
Taylor Hall set up Moore's fourth overtime winner with a cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 break. The defenseman beat Steve Mason with a shot from low in the right circle to end a game between two teams already eliminated from playoff contention.
Mason finished with 26 saves for the Flyers, who lost their second straight.
