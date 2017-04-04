Ducks beat Flames 3-1, but lose Fowler to injury

1:58 Huskies DL coach Ikaika Malloe discusses Vita Vea's next step Pause

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

1:58 Top catchers for Federal Way, Kentwood, Sumner love life behind the plate

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board