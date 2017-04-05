Baseball Capsules

Dylan Bundy struck out eight over seven impressive innings, and the Baltimore Orioles used home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Wednesday night.
Making his 15th career start, Bundy (1-0) allowed one run and four hits. The 2011 first-round draft pick did not issue a walk and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.
Brad Brach pitched the eighth and Zach Britton got three outs to earn his first save and seal the two-game sweep. After Toronto loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, Britton got former Oriole Steve Pearce to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play.
Jones hit a two-run drive in the third inning and Davis added a solo shot in the fourth. Both homers were off J.A. Happ, who went 20-4 last year — including 2-0 against the Orioles.
Happ (0-1) struck out nine in seven innings. The left-hander gave up five hits and walked none.
NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper had two RBIs and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading Washington past Miami.
Roark (1-0) allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.
The reliever who replaced him to begin the seventh, Enny Romero, plunked Derek Dietrich, which led to some jawing between the two and the ejection of Marlins manager Don Mattingly. Dietrich also was hit by Roark.
Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his second save.
Zimmerman's opposite-field shot in the second off a high fastball from Dan Straily (0-1) put Washington on the board.
REDS 2, PHILLIES 0
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season, sending Cincinnati over Philadelphia.
The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes because of storms. The middle innings were played through a steady rain that worked to the pitchers' favor.
Finnegan (1-0) allowed a walk in the first inning and Maikel Franco's single to center. He then retired 19 straight, fanning nine of them, and threw 88 pitches in all.
Raisel Iglesias gave up an infield single before completing the four-hitter for his first save.
Votto led off the seventh with a home run off Jerad Eickhoff (0-1).
RAYS 4, YANKEES 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead Tampa Bay over New York.
Alex Cobb (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the past two seasons. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Alex Colome allowed two hits but completed an inning for his second save.
Michael Pineda (0-1) allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings for New York.
TWINS 9, ROYALS 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead Minnesota over Kansas City.
Hector Santiago (1-0) gave up one run and four hits and struck out four in five innings for the Twins. After starting last season 0-9 to set the stage for a miserable 103-loss season, the Twins are 2-0 for the first time since 2007.
Ian Kennedy (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in five innings for Kansas City. Paulo Orlando drove in the lone run for the Royals, who walked nine Twins batters on the day.
Comments