Musquin cruises to 2nd career victory at Seattle Supercross

Marvin Musquin cruised to his second career victory, crossing the finish line 4.7 seconds ahead of the field in the 450SX race of the Seattle Supercross on Saturday night.
Musquin led in every lap, mirroring his debut victory earlier this season in Arlington, Texas. Musquin, of Team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, finished ahead of Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson at CenturyLink Field.
In the competition for the season title, Tomac and Ryan Dungey, who finished fourth, are now tied atop the championship standings.
Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger earned his first win of the season in the Western Regional 250SX Class Championship.
The Monster Energy Supercross season resumes on April 22 in Salt Lake City.
