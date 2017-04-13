Sports

April 13, 2017 8:18 PM

John Isner advances in US Men's Clay Court Championship

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Second-seeded John Isner advanced to the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship quarterfinals Thursday, beating Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Isner set up a match against fellow American Ernesto Escobedo, a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the afternoon session at River Oaks. Isner won the 2013 title.

Fourth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States also advanced, beating Germany's Dustin Brown 7-6 (12), 6-4. Johnson will face fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco of Spain, a 7-6 (4), 6-1 winner over Argentina's Nicolas Kicker.

Third-seeded Sam Querrey of the United States and eighth-seeded Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil won night matches to set up a quarterfinal. Querrey beat Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 6-4, and Bellucci outlasted Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Top-seeded Jack Sock of the United States faced Germany's Tommy Haas in the late match. Sock won the event in 2015.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver 1:03

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver
Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension 0:47

Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension
Tyler O'Neill talks first home run at Cheney, development in Triple-A 0:59

Tyler O'Neill talks first home run at Cheney, development in Triple-A

View More Video

Sports Videos