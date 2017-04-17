Sports

April 17, 2017 11:44 AM

Isaiah Thomas to play Game 2, then fly to sister's funeral

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
WALTHAM, Mass.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says Isaiah Thomas plans to play in Game 2 Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, then head to Washington state to be with his family and help complete funeral arrangements for his sister.

Thomas attended the team's film session and short walk-through Monday, but did not speak with the media. Stevens says that after services for Thomas' sister, the star guard intends to rejoin the team Friday for Game 3 in Chicago. The coach adds that all plans are subject to change depending on how Thomas feels.

Chyna Thomas died early Saturday in a one-car accident outside Tacoma, Washington. No funeral date is set, and Stevens says the Celtics organization hopes to attend.

Boston lost the opener of the seven-game series 106-102 on Monday.

