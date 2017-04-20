2017 NFL Draft: Locals might hog the final day

With a week to go before the 2017 NFL Draft, The News Tribune caught up with Rob Rang, senior NFL Draft analyst from NFLDraftScout.com, to talk about the three local hopefuls - offennsive lineman Zach Banner, quarterback Sefo Liufau and wide receiver Michael Rector.
Rang thinks all three Pierce County graduates are likely final-day selections - with Banner leading the way first.
Here is a breakdown of the three players:
ZACH BANNER
Schools: Lakes High School/USC.
Height: 6-8.
Weight: 353
Projected NFL position: Right tackle.
Biggest strength(s): Big man with underrated athleticism who can move people.
Biggest question: Can he keep his weight under control (finished season at 381 pounds)?
What Rang says: “Some speed guys (pass rushers) will give him trouble, but he is surprisingly light on his feet. He has good initial quickness for an offensive lineman.”
Projected round(s) by Rang: Fourth.
MICHAEL RECTOR
Schools: Bellarmine Prep/Stanford.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 193
Projected NFL position: Outside receiver.
Biggest strength(s): Has straight-line burst to scare any NFL defensive back.
Biggest question: How well can he operate in smaller windows around line of scrimmage?
What Rang says: “The fact he comes from a pro-style offense and showed consistent hands with straight-on speed makes him intriguing.”
Projected round(s) by Rang: Sixth/seventh.
SEFO LIUFAU
Schools: Bellarmine Prep/Colorado.
Height: 6-3.
Weight: 232
Projected NFL position: Quarterback.
Biggest strength(s): Prototypical size, experience and toughness.
Biggest question: Can he adjust his pace and play faster at the next level?
What Rang says: “He has the intangibles to stick. ... Obviously, Colorado struggled much of his career, but he never ducked an issue or cast blame on somebody ele. Those are traits people talk about being important, and in the NFL, they are, because you have to be accountable.”
Projected round(s) by Rang: Sixth/undrafted free agent.
