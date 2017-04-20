Sports

April 20, 2017 7:02 PM

NHL Playoff Capsules

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Sidney Crosby and Scott Wilson scored 51 seconds apart in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins eliminate the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-2 win in Game 5 of their first-round series on Thursday night.

Bryan Rust scored twice for Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel added his second of the playoffs and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 49 saves. The defending Stanley Cup champions will face the winner of the Toronto-Washington series in the conference semifinals starting next week.

William Karlsson and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets, but Sergei Bobrovsky stopped just 27 of 32 shots to finish a forgettable series.

Columbus trailed by three in the second period but had a potential tying goal waved off in the third for interference. Pittsburgh responded immediately. Crosby's one-timer on the power play restored a two-goal lead and Wilson's backhand less than a minute later finished off the Blue Jackets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent

Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent 1:40

Picking the 2017 NFL draft with a Tacoma bent
An NFL team will draft a player who punched a woman in the face 1:27

An NFL team will draft a player who punched a woman in the face
The Art of the Double Play 0:22

The Art of the Double Play

View More Video

Sports Videos