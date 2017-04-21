Capitals' Ovechkin leaves game with apparent left leg injury

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin left Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night with an apparent left leg injury after taking a hit from Nazem Kadri.
Ovechkin went down at 17:32 of the first period when a hip check from Kadri made contact with his left knee. After trying to get up, Ovechkin stayed on the ice and clutched at his left knee.
The 31-year-old captain was face down on the ice as he was attended to by athletic trainer Greg Smith. Teammates immediately went after Kadri, who was given a two-minute minor penalty for tripping.
Ovechkin did not put any weight on his left leg as he glided off the ice with the help of Nicklas Backstrom and Nate Schmidt as fans chanted, "Ovi! Ovi!" He was helped onto the bench and limped down the tunnel.
An update on Ovechkin's status at the first intermission was not immediately available.
T.J. Oshie scored on the Capitals' ensuring power play for a 1-0 lead.
Ovechkin has three goals through the first four games of the first-round series.
