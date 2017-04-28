Sports

April 28, 2017 8:33 PM

Fowler, Gyorko power Cardinals past Reds 7-5

By STEVE OVERBEY Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 7-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

St. Louis won for the ninth time in 11 games and moved above the .500 mark for the first time since winning its season opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds have lost eight of nine.

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed six hits and one run over six innings to record his third straight win for St. Louis. He struck out five and walked two.

Fowler hit a two-run homer off Tim Adleman (0-1) in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Gyorko pushed the lead to a 4-1 with a solo blast in the sixth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque

Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque 1:50

Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque
Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories 0:52

Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories
Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma 1:11

Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos