April 29, 2017 8:11 PM

Melia, Feilhaber help Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake 3-0

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Tim Melia posted his MLS-leading fifth shutout, Benny Feilhaber and Dom Dwyer each scored a goal and Sporting Kansas City beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night.

Near the top-right corner of the box, Feilhaber blasted a right-footer one-timer, off the pass by Graham Zusi, just inside the far post to open the scoring in the 17th minute.

Melia, who had eight clean sheets last season, has allowed just three goals this season for Sporting KC (4-1-3).

Dwyer won a long, arcing pass and then cut back to evade a defender before rifling a shot from just outside the box into the back of the net in the 51st minute and Gerso Fernandes added a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Real Salt Lake (2-5-2) has lost two in a row after winning two straight.

