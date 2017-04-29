Sports

April 29, 2017 10:03 PM

Dodgers scored 4 in the ninth to beat Phillies 6-5

BY TOM CONNOLLY Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner hit consecutive homers off Hector Neris in the ninth, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a wild 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Los Angeles trailed 5-2 before the three straight homers. It was the first time the team had accomplished the feat since Aug. 18, 2012.

Austin Barnes then singled off Neris (0-1) with one out. Joely Rodriguez came in and got Andrew Toles to fly out, but Corey Seager singled and Adrian Gonzalez drilled a ball off third baseman Maikel Franco's glove for the winning hit.

Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

