Dodgers scored 4 in the ninth to beat Phillies 6-5

Yasiel Puig, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner hit consecutive homers off Hector Neris in the ninth, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a wild 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Los Angeles trailed 5-2 before the three straight homers. It was the first time the team had accomplished the feat since Aug. 18, 2012.
Austin Barnes then singled off Neris (0-1) with one out. Joely Rodriguez came in and got Andrew Toles to fly out, but Corey Seager singled and Adrian Gonzalez drilled a ball off third baseman Maikel Franco's glove for the winning hit.
Grant Dayton (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
