May 01, 2017 5:27 PM

USA Hockey chooses Stauber to coach Olympic women's team

The Associated Press
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Robb Stauber has been chosen to coach the U.S women's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics.

USA Hockey made the announcement Monday.

Stauber led the Americans to gold at the world championship earlier this year. The former NHL goaltender, an assistant coach for the U.S. women at the 2014 Olympics, has helped the national team in various roles since 2010.

He will assist the Americans as they prepare to play next year in South Korea by participating in the Four Nations Cup in November.

Stauber, who is from Medina, Minnesota, played for the Golden Gophers and became the first goaltender to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top college hockey player in 1988 and went on to play for the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres.

