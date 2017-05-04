Sports

Kashima beats Urawa 1-0, replaces Reds in J-League lead

SAITAMA, Japan

Mu Kanazaki scored in the 23rd-minute to help Kashima Antlers beat Urawa 1-0 on Thursday and overhaul the Reds for the lead in the J-League standings.

Kanazaki took a pass from Mitsuo Ogasawara and fired in a left-foot shot that deflected off an Urawa defender.

The eight-time champions improved to 21 points, two clear of Urawa which lost its second straight game after winning four in a row.

Urawa, which lost to last-place Omiya Ardija last weekend, had numerous scoring chances in the second half but couldn't find an equalizer.

Gamba Osaka faces Shimizu S-Pulse on Friday with a chance to move level with Kashima. Kawasaki Frontale hosts Albirex Niigata in Friday's other game.

