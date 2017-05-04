Sports

May 04, 2017 6:02 PM

Cardinals' Fowler, Piscotty hurt against Brewers

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Cardinals outfielders Dexter Fowler and Stephen Piscotty left Thursday night's game against Milwaukee after getting hurt.

Piscotty pulled up with a strained right hamstring after crossing first base on his grounder to third base that ended the second inning. Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty in right field.

Fowler strained his right shoulder in an unsuccessful attempt for a diving catch on Hernan Perez's third-inning drive.

Randal Grichuk moved from left to center and Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left in the first outfield appearance of his professional career.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque

Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque 1:50

Rainiers starter Chase de Jong recaps outing after 3-1 win over Albuquerque
Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories 0:52

Sam Gaviglio on Rainiers pitching, which leads PCL in several categories
Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma 1:11

Chris Heston once threw no-hitter with Giants; brings experience to Tacoma

View More Video

Sports Videos