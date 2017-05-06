Sports

May 06, 2017 5:30 PM

Tabla scores, Impact beat DC United 1-0 for 1st round win

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla scored in the 13th minute and the Montreal Impact held on to D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night for their first road victory.

Tabla accepted a feed from Adrian Arregui midway between the circles, eluded a defenseman and dribbled down the middle to the top of the box. He took a step to his right before sending a hard roller back to his left, just past diving keeper Travis Worra for his second goal.

The win was the first in six regular-season visits to D.C. for Montreal (2-3-4). The Impact had allowed nine goals in their five road losses and had not posted a clean sheet all season.

D.C. (3-4-2), which had lost only one of his previous 13 regular-season games at home, had several chances in the second half. Luciano Acosta sent a rocket off the cross bar in the 57th minute and Kofi Opare was offside when he scored in the 84th.

Montreal only mustered 10 shots without injured forwards Matteo Mancosu and Anthony Jackson-Hamel, who accounted for five of 11 goals this season.

Worra made three saves in place of starting keeper Bill Hamid, who has an injured groin.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season."

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: 0:58

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer: "It's nice to be home, but it is a long season."
Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver 1:03

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer scouts Vancouver
Clint Dempsey chats after Sounders training Thursday 6:14

Clint Dempsey chats after Sounders training Thursday

View More Video

Sports Videos