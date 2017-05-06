Sports

May 06, 2017 6:20 PM

Sapong's hat trick gives Union first win, 3-0 over Red Bulls

The Associated Press
CHESTER, Pa.

C.J. Sapong scored three times in 11 minutes late in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union win for the first time this season, 3-0 over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

The floodgates opened for Philadelphia (1-4-4) in the 74th minute after New York's Aaron Long misplayed a header on a long ball. Sapong gathered the loose ball and drove inside the box before his shot deflected off Long's ankle over goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Just moments after a big save by Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, Sapong picked up his sixth goal in the 81st minute, tapping in a header after Chris Pontius got his head on a long cross from Fabian Herbers.

Sapong completed his first hat trick on a penalty kick in the 85th minute.

Blake made four saves for his third shutout.

The Red Bulls (5-5-1) outshot Philadelphia 14-11, but the Union had a 6-4 advantage in shots on target.

