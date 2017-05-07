Sports

May 07, 2017 12:55 AM

Shark sighting disrupts triathlon in Western Australia

The Associated Press
PERTH, Australia

Nearly 100 swimmers at a triathlon in Western Australia were ordered out of the water on Sunday after a shark was spotted during the Ironman 70.3 event in Busselton, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) south of the capital Perth.

Most of the individual competitors in the ironman event had already completed their 1.9-kilometer (1.1 mile) swim when the shark was spotted. But those who remained in the water were ordered out by Surf Life Saving Western Australia personnel and the beach was closed.

Triathlon WA executive director Peter Minchin said the team event, which began about 90 minutes later, was reduced to a duathlon — cycling and running.

"There was initial frustration, but they realized it was in the best interests of their safety," Minchin said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

"We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says

1:19

"We want this more than anybody," Federal Way's Tyler Muller says
1:40

"We have the talent, tonight shows it," says Rogers' Tayler Dawes in win over Puyallup
John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 3:18

John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more

View More Video

Sports Videos