News Tribune community scoreboard for May 9

LOCAL HOLE-IN-ONE
Gail Martelli, 9-iron, 111-yard hole No. 15, The Classic Golf Club, second ace in seven years of golf, May 4.
LOCAL GOLF CLUBS
Lake Spanaway Women's Golf
Event: Medal Play
First division: Becky McNairy 76, Nancy Baydo 85.
Second division: Lee Ann Prielipp 86, Marion Mark 87, Duffy Christy 87.
AREA BOWLING LEAGUES
Chalet Bowl
Men: Charles Gress 738, Scott Fulp 563, Dan Webster 557. Men (two games): Chad Stevens 413, Ed Hazel 385, Mike San Soucie 371. High games—Charles Gress 269, Joey Kirkman 244, Chad Stevens 228.
Women: Kimmy Fote 519, Lynn Webster 497, Rachel Ferree 482. Women (two games): Julie Smoot 352, Lynn Roscoe 318, Sarah Smith 295. High games—Erika Gulliford 201, Kimmy Fote 197, Erika Gilbert 195.
Senior men: George Veeck 559, Ralph Heide 548, Jim Davis 532. High games—George Veeck 207, Jerry Danielson 191, Jim Davis 190.
Senior women: Sue Harms 501, Dana Johnson 386, Jackie Frederick 380. High games—Sue Harms 185, Jackie Frederick 170, Lou Smith 150.
Junior boys (two games): Blake Kaveny 267, Jacob Rogers 228, Cooper Brehmer 201. High games—Blake Kaveny 154, Jacob Rogers 118, Cooper Brehmer 109.
Junior girls (two games): Maddie San Soucie 244, Danielle Barry 139, Nylah Molina 138. High games—Maddie San Soucie 143, Danielle Barry 73, Nylah Molina 73.
Pacific Lanes
Men: Reggie Lothe 739, Rick Breer 698, Andre Dixon 659, Lee Zander-Conn 622, Josh Haller 620. High games—Chris Brewer 300, Andre Dixon 279, Reggie Lothe 268, Nathaniel Wentz 258.
Women: Roylene Adams 589, Cheryl Dixon 554, Marijo Montgomery 507. High games—Roylene Adams 235, Marijo Montgomery 210, Cheryl Dixon 200.
Upcoming events
Annual Awards Banquet — May 12.
Annual Meeting — May 17.
