Sports

May 09, 2017 4:10 PM

News Tribune community scoreboard for May 9

Staff report

LOCAL HOLE-IN-ONE

Gail Martelli, 9-iron, 111-yard hole No. 15, The Classic Golf Club, second ace in seven years of golf, May 4.

LOCAL GOLF CLUBS

Lake Spanaway Women's Golf

Event: Medal Play

First division: Becky McNairy 76, Nancy Baydo 85.

Second division: Lee Ann Prielipp 86, Marion Mark 87, Duffy Christy 87.

AREA BOWLING LEAGUES　

Chalet Bowl

Men: Charles Gress 738, Scott Fulp 563, Dan Webster 557. Men (two games): Chad Stevens 413, Ed Hazel 385, Mike San Soucie 371. High games—Charles Gress 269, Joey Kirkman 244, Chad Stevens 228.

Women: Kimmy Fote 519, Lynn Webster 497, Rachel Ferree 482. Women (two games): Julie Smoot 352, Lynn Roscoe 318, Sarah Smith 295. High games—Erika Gulliford 201, Kimmy Fote 197, Erika Gilbert 195.

Senior men: George Veeck 559, Ralph Heide 548, Jim Davis 532. High games—George Veeck 207, Jerry Danielson 191, Jim Davis 190.

Senior women: Sue Harms 501, Dana Johnson 386, Jackie Frederick 380. High games—Sue Harms 185, Jackie Frederick 170, Lou Smith 150.

Junior boys (two games): Blake Kaveny 267, Jacob Rogers 228, Cooper Brehmer 201. High games—Blake Kaveny 154, Jacob Rogers 118, Cooper Brehmer 109.

Junior girls (two games): Maddie San Soucie 244, Danielle Barry 139, Nylah Molina 138. High games—Maddie San Soucie 143, Danielle Barry 73, Nylah Molina 73.

Pacific Lanes

Men: Reggie Lothe 739, Rick Breer 698, Andre Dixon 659, Lee Zander-Conn 622, Josh Haller 620. High games—Chris Brewer 300, Andre Dixon 279, Reggie Lothe 268, Nathaniel Wentz 258.

Women: Roylene Adams 589, Cheryl Dixon 554, Marijo Montgomery 507. High games—Roylene Adams 235, Marijo Montgomery 210, Cheryl Dixon 200.

Upcoming events

Annual Awards Banquet — May 12.

Annual Meeting — May 17.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer

Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 1:15

Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer
Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes 0:43

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes
Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak 1:11

Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak

View More Video

Sports Videos