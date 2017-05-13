Gig Harbor’s Kyle Stanley tied for lead at The Players Championship

Tracking locals on the PGA Tour
This week: The Players Championship, Thursday through Sunday, TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
In the field: Gig Harbor’s Kyle Stanley and Puyallup’s Ryan Moore.
Third-round scores: Stanley shot an even-par 72, and Moore had a 2-over 74.
Positions: Stanley (9-under 207) is tied with J.B. Holmes for the tournament lead, one stroke ahead of third-round playing partner Louis Oosthuizen. Moore (3-over 219) is tied for 54th.
Recap: When Stanley wakes up Sunday morning, he will be facing the biggest day of his golfing career so far. The Bellarmine Prep graduate has won a PGA Tour event — the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open. But winning The Players Championship would send his career to another level. His third round started off shaky with three bogeys on his first four holes. But he settled in and birdied No. 8 (20-foot putt), the longest par-3 hole on the course. And for the third consecutive day, he birdied the island-green 17th hole, hitting a wedge tee shot that flew right over the pin, spun back and stopped next to the cup. He made the 2 1/2-foot putt to tie Holmes, then made an up-and-down par from the back bunker on the finishing hole. … Moore was 2 under on his round through 13 holes but hit his tee shot into the pond at the 14th hole, leading to a double bogey. He also bogeyed Nos. 15 and 18.
Tee times Sunday: Moore at 6:50 a.m. (PDT) and Stanley at 11:30 a.m.
Todd Milles
