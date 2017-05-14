WNBA Capsules

Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points in her Washington debut and the Mystics never trailed in their WNBA season opener, beating the San Antonio Stars 89-74 on Sunday.
The 2015 MVP joined the Mystics in an offseason trade with Chicago. She played just 23 minutes as she dealt with foul trouble. Tayler Hill added 15 points.
Former Mystic Monique Currie had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio, which was without its top two scorers from last year and No. 1 overall draft pick Kelsey Plum because of injuries. The Stars were coming off a season-opening loss in New York on Saturday.
LYNX 70, SKY 61
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 26 points and 10 rebounds and Minnesota beat Chicago.
Fowles had seven points in the fourth quarter, scoring each time after the Sky twice pulled within three points. Rebekkah Brunson scored four straight to give Minnesota a 69-59 lead with 2:20 remaining.
Maya Moore added 11 points, but was 1 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Lynx in the opener for both teams. Tamara Young scored 14 points, and Jessica Breland had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Sky.
WINGS 68, MERCURY 58
PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Kaela Davis scored 20 points to help Dallas beat Phoenix in the season opener for both teams.
Davis, a first-round draft pick from NCAA champion South Carolina, went 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 8 from the line and did not miss a shot until the fourth quarter.
Brittney Griner led Phoenix with 18 points. Diana Taurasi scored three points on 1-of-11 shooting.
STORM 87, FEVER 82
SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 27 points, and Breanna Stewart made several key late plays in Seattle's victory over Indiana.
Stewart, who missed Seattle's season-opening loss in Los Angeles when Loyd scored 25 points, hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 to go after Indiana scored eight straight to take a 77-76 lead. Stewart finished wth 15 points, and Crystal Langhorne had 17
Shenise Johnson had 24 points for the Fever.
