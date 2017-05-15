Sports

May 15, 2017 10:19 PM

Trout homers in fourth straight game as Angels win

BY JILL PAINTER LOPEZ Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game, helping the Los Angeles Angels top the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday night.

The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball. Kole Calhoun hit a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning and Trout followed with a drive to left. Martin Maldonado homered in the seventh inning.

It was the first set of back-to-back homers this season for Los Angeles. Trout became the first Angel to hit a home run in four consecutive days since Mark Trumbo in May 2012.

