James Hahn walks to the 17th green during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017.
James Hahn walks to the 17th green during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Dallas Morning News via AP Jae S. Lee
James Hahn walks to the 17th green during the first round of the Byron Nelson PGA golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Dallas Morning News via AP Jae S. Lee

Sports

May 18, 2017 5:27 PM

Hahn, Barnes share Byron Nelson lead with stars lurking

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
IRVING, Texas

James Hahn birdied the final hole Thursday for a 6-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Ricky Barnes in the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Matt Kuchar, Jhonattan Vegas, Jason Kokrak and Cameron Tringale shot 66, and top-ranked Dustin Johnson topped the group at 67, a stroke ahead of fourth-ranked Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, the No. 6 player competing in his hometown event.

Masters and defending Nelson champion Sergio Garcia had three bogeys on the front nine and just one birdie in a 73 that left him tied for 93rd.

Brooks Koepka, who lost to Garcia on the first playoff hole at the TPC Four Seasons a year ago, joined Johnson and five others at 67.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

"He left the 18th hole of life and headed for the 19th hole of heaven"

2:35

"He left the 18th hole of life and headed for the 19th hole of heaven"
Tyler Salsbury wins Tacoma City Amateur golf tournament 1:10

Tyler Salsbury wins Tacoma City Amateur golf tournament
Puyallup golfer Chase Carlson wins 90th WA State Men's Am 2:21

Puyallup golfer Chase Carlson wins 90th WA State Men's Am

View More Video

Sports Videos