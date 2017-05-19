New York Mets' Jacob deGrom
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom 48) delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, May 19, 2017, in New York.
May 19, 2017 7:12 PM

DeGrom dominates early, survives rocky 7th to end Mets' skid

By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

Jacob deGrom dominated until dealing with discomfort in his throwing hand in the seventh, then escaped a no-out, bases-loaded jam that inning to help the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Friday night and snap a seven-game losing streak.

The Mets avoided their first eight-game skid since losing 11 straight in 2004.

After multiple visits by Mets coaches and a trainer, DeGrom survived the seventh with a strikeout, a juggling catch by shortstop Jose Reyes and Cameron Maybin's flyout.

Jerry Blevins got two outs in his major league-leading 25th appearance, Paul Sewald recorded an out in the eighth and Addison Reed pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Terry Collins managed his 1,012th game with the Mets, tying Davey Johnson for the most with the franchise. Collins is 498-514 in seven seasons with New York.

Ricky Nolasco (2-3) allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings. Los Angeles had won four straight.

