May 20, 2017 8:57 PM

Crawford stays unbeaten with 10-round rout of Diaz

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK

Terence Crawford remained unbeaten when Felix Diaz's corner stopped the fight after the 10th round of the 140-pound fight Saturday night.

Crawford had dominated after a couple close early rounds and Diaz's left eye appeared swollen shut, making him helpless to spot Crawford's lightning-fast combinations.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) had toyed with Diaz in the 10th, backing him into the corner and then, rather than throw any punches, patting him on the head. He then unloaded a couple hard shots toward the end of the round, prompting trainer Joel Diaz to tell the referee his fighter could no longer continue.

Crawford successfully defended his WBC and WBO titles and now could seek a matchup with Manny Pacquiao if he elects to move up to 147 pounds.

Diaz (19-2, 9 KOs), lost for the first time at 140 pounds and was stopped for the first time.

