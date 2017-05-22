Vikings' Zimmer to take time off after latest eye surgery

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stands for the singing of the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. Zimmer will be taking some time away from the team to recover from multiple eye surgeries. The Vikings say Zimmer is expected to return “in a few weeks.” Zimmer has undergone eight surgeries on his right eye, where he suffered a detached retina, since Nov. 1. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo