Strome sets record with 7 points, Erie beats Saint John 12-5

Dylan Strome set a Memorial Cup record with four goals and three assists to lead Erie to a 12-5 victory over Saint John on Monday night.
Strome's seven-point night broke the tournament's single-game record of six, which had been reached four times. The last was by Mike Mathers in 1992. Erie's 12 goals also set a new record.
Taylor Raddysh had two goals and four assists, Darren Raddysh added two goals and two assists, and Anthony Cirelli and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and three assists for Erie. Kyle Maksimovich and Ivan Lodnia also scored for the Ontario Hockey League champion Otters (2-0). Troy Timpano made 18 saves.
Cedric Pare scored twice while Mathieu Joseph, Spencer Smallman and Julien Gauthier had the others for the Sea Dogs (0-2).
The Otters next play Windsor with the winner going straight to the championship game while the loser will play in the semifinals. Saint John concludes the round robin against Western Hockey League champion Seattle with the winner earning a spot in the semis.
