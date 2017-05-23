Sports

May 23, 2017 2:07 AM

Ankle injury rules Genie Bouchard out of Nuremberg Cup

The Associated Press
NUREMBERG, Germany

Former champion Genie Bouchard has withdrawn from the Nuremberg Cup because of a right ankle injury in training last week.

Tournament director Sandra Reichel was informed of the Canadian's decision late Monday.

Bouchard, the 2014 winner, was replaced by Julia Glushko of Israel, who will play the second-seeded Yulia Putintseva.

Kiki Bertens opens her title defense against German wild card Katharina Gerlach on Tuesday, when the fourth-seeded Laura Siegemund is due to play another, Katharina Hobgarski.

The fifth-seeded Alison Riske of the U.S. was to take on Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the second round of the French Open warmup.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year

Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year 2:50

Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year
A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon 1:44

A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon
Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 1:29

Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title

View More Video

Sports Videos