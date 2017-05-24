Windsor Spitfires left wing Jeremiah Addison
Windsor Spitfires left wing Jeremiah Addison 10) celebrates his third gaol of the game against the Erie Otters during the third period of the Memorial Cup hockey tournament, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Windsor, Ontario.

May 24, 2017 7:19 PM

Spitfires beat Otters 4-2 to advance to Memorial Cup final

The Associated Press
WINDSOR, Ontario

Jeremiah Addison scored three goals and the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 4-2 on Wednesday night to the reach the Memorial Cup final.

Erie (2-1) will play the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs (1-2) on Friday night in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to face the Spitfires (3-0) on Sunday in the title game.

Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the host Spitfires in the round-robin finale. Gabriel Vilardi assisted on all three of Addison's goals, and Michael DiPietro made 33 saves.

Before the four-team Canadian Major Junior Hockey Championship, the Spitfires went 44 days between games after being eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Kyle Maksimovich and Taylor Raddysh scored for the OHL champion Otters.

