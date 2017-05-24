McCullough becomes first amateur to win Washington Open since 2006 with final-round 65

For much of the week, Meridian Valley Country Club proved to be a thorn in the side of the field at the 91st Washington Open Invitational.
That is, until Richland amateur Drew McCullogh teed off Wednesday for the final round.
McCullough made six birdies and an eagle, and posted the week’s best round – a 7-under-par 65 – to come from behind and nab the Washington Open title by one stroke.
His three-round total of 6-under 210 was one shot better than Shante Prante (70), the Tumwater High School graduate who now is an assistant professional at Lake Spanaway Golf Course.
McCullough birdied the final two holes to post 65, then watched as Prante needed to birdie the finishing par 5 to tie, which he did not.
Also the reigning Seattle Amateur champion, McCullough just completed his junior season at the University of Wyoming.
McCullough trailed overnight leader Derek Berg by six strokes to start the final round, but made up ground quickly with four birdies on his opening nine holes.
He then jumped into contention after an eagle-3 on the 13th hole.
McCullough also became the first amateur to win the state open championship since Kent’s Josh Immordino, who captured the crown in 2006 at Canterwood Golf and Country Club in Gig Harbor.
Comments