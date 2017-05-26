Sports

Sevilla tells Argentina it must pay to take Sampaoli

The Associated Press
SEVILLE, Spain

Sevilla says the Argentine soccer federation must pay 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) if it wants to hire coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Sevilla president Pepe Castro says he will insist that the only way he will let Sampaoli out of the last year of his contract is the full payment of his buyout clause.

Castro says "we are only contemplating the complete clause of 1.5 million, there is no other way."

Castro says that he will meet soon with Argentine soccer federation president Claudio Tapia.

Sampaoli has said that he wants to coach his country's national team after leading Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in Spain.

Castro says "we don't want him to leave."

