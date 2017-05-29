Huskers sent to regional at No. 1 national seed Oregon St.

Nebraska is the No. 2 seed in the NCAA baseball tournament's Corvallis (Oregon) Regional and will open against Ivy League champion Yale on Friday.
The Cornhuskers (35-20-1) are in the tournament for the second straight year and third time in four years. They'll play a Yale team (32-16) that's in the national tournament for the first time since 1993.
No. 1 national seed Oregon State (49-4) meets Holy Cross (23-27) in Friday's first game. Holy Cross is in the field for the first time since 1978.
If the Huskers and Beavers win, they would meet on Saturday.
