Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tony Barnette
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tony Barnette 43) watches Tampa Bay Rays Tim Beckham
Texas Rangers relief pitcher Tony Barnette 43) watches Tampa Bay Rays Tim Beckham

Sports

May 29, 2017 9:38 PM

Rasmus, Beckham big swings for Rays in 10-8 win over Rangers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Tim Beckham hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh as the Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs in a span of three pitches to beat Texas 10-8 on Monday night, ending the Rangers' eight-game home winning streak.

Steven Souza Jr. had four hits with four runs scored for Tampa Bay, while Evan Longoria's four RBIs included a two-run homer.

Pinch-hitter Colby Rasmus hit a two-run double on the first pitch thrown by reliever Tony Barnette (1-1), tying the game at 7-all before a no-pitch intentional walk to Kevin Kiermaier, who had already struck out three times. Beckham then hit a 1-0 pitch over the 14-foot wall in left-center field for his eighth homer of the season.

Jose De Leon (1-0) allowed three runs in 2 2-3 innings and still won his Rays debut. The right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Tampa Bay used eight pitchers, including Monday's starter as the closer, in a 15-inning win Sunday.

Alex Colome struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Adrian Beltre singled in his first at-bat this season for Texas and Joey Gallo crushed his 16th homer. Shin-Soo Choo drove in three runs, all off De Leon, with a two-run single in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes 0:43

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes
Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak 1:11

Seth Mejias-Brean talks trade from Louisville, recent hitting streak
Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut 1:05

Watch: Modesto call-up Nathan Bannister discusses Rainiers debut

View More Video

Sports Videos