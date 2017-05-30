France's Benoit Paire's shoes are pictured as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, May 29, 2017 in Paris.
France's Benoit Paire's shoes are pictured as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, May 29, 2017 in Paris. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Sports

May 30, 2017

The Latest: Murray headlining field at French Open Day 3

The Associated Press
PARIS

After becoming No. 1 last year, Andy Murray has been struggling in 2017, but he'll try to right himself starting in the French Open's first round against Andrey Kuznetsov on Tuesday.

Joining Murray, the runner-up a year ago in Paris, in finally getting going on Day 3 will be 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka, who meets Jozek Kovalik.

The showdown of the day should be 15th-seeded Gael Monfils of France against Dustin Brown of Germany. Both hit highlight-worthy shots on a regular basis.

In the women's draw, No. 3 Simona Halep is up against Jana Cepelova, and No. 5 Elina Svitolina plays Yaroslava Shvedova.

First up on Court Philippe Chatrier is seventh-seeded Johanna Konta against Su-Wei Hsieh.

