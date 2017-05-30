Slide safely or prioritize safety? Runners must think fast

In this Sunday, May 28, 2017, photo, Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout stands on second after stealing the base during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. Trout injured his thumb on the play. If Trout has ever been concerned about his safety when stealing a base, it hasn't held him back. For him and many of baseball's best baserunners, it might not matter anyway. Lynne Sladky AP Photo