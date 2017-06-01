FC Barcelona's new signing coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during his official presentation at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Former player Valverde was hired as the new coach, the club confirmed on Monday.
Sports

June 01, 2017 3:56 AM

Valverde signs contract to become Barcelona coach

By JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain

Ernesto Valverde has signed a contract to become Barcelona coach for the next two seasons.

The former Barcelona player's deal includes an option for a third season.

Valverde has coached several Spanish teams, including his most recent four-year stint at Athletic Bilbao.

He will inherit a team led by Lionel Messi from outgoing coach Luis Enrique, who left after three seasons citing exhaustion.

A former forward, the 53-year-old Valverde played two seasons for Barcelona in the late 1980s and was coached by Johan Cruyff, the Dutch great who gave Barcelona its winning identity.

Barcelona announced it was hiring Valverde on Monday.

Sports Videos