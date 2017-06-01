Argentine golf great De Vicenzo dies at 94

FILE - In this July 15, 1967, file photo, Roberto De Vincenzo of Argentina, holds the Claret Jug trophy following his victory in the Britis Open golf tournament at Hoylake, England. De Vicenzo, known as much for a scorecard error at the Masters as his British Open victory that made him the first Argentine to win a major, died Thursday, June 1, 2017. He was 94. File AP Photo