Top-ranked, top-seeded Beavers ready for postseason push

FILE - In this April 8, 2016, file photo, Oregon State coach Pat Casey, center, disagrees with a call during the third inning against Central Arkansas in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State is the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. His team went 49-4 and set a Pac-12 record with 27 conference wins. The Gazette Times via AP, File Godofredo Vasquez