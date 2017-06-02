Florida's Kelly Barnhill
Florida's Kelly Barnhill 11) throws a pitchin the first inning against LSU during a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 2, 2017.
Florida's Kelly Barnhill 11) throws a pitchin the first inning against LSU during a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 2, 2017.

Sports

June 02, 2017 6:46 PM

Kelly Barnhill throws 2-hitter, leads Florida past LSU 2-0

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Kelly Barnhill threw her second straight shutout in the Women's College World Series, allowing two hits and striking out eight in top-seeded Florida's 7-0 victory over LSU on Friday night.

Barnhill (26-3), USA Softball's Player of the Year, helped put the Gators (57-8) within one victory Sunday of a spot in the championship series. On Thursday, Florida opened with an 8-0 victory over Texas A&M.

Chelsea Herndon doubled to score two in the top of the fourth. Janell Wheaton hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth and Kayli Kvistad hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

Ocasio made perhaps the play of the game in the second inning when she ran into foul territory and caught a pop fly as she fell over a barrier.

LSU starter Carly Hoover (15-8) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, and Allie Walljasper struggled in relief.

The Tigers (48-21) will play in an elimination game Saturday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs 4:09

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'
Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided' 0:48

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' locker room: 'I wouldn't say it's divided'

View More Video

Sports Videos