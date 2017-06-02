Oklahoma's Paige Parker pitches in the first inning of the Women's College World Series softball game against Washington in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 2, 2017.
Oklahoma's Paige Parker pitches in the first inning of the Women's College World Series softball game against Washington in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 2, 2017. The Oklahoman via AP Sarah Phipps
Oklahoma's Paige Parker pitches in the first inning of the Women's College World Series softball game against Washington in Oklahoma City, Friday, June 2, 2017. The Oklahoman via AP Sarah Phipps

Sports

June 02, 2017 9:48 PM

Romero homers to lead Oklahoma past Washington 3-1 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.

Paige Parker (25-5) gave up three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings for the win. Paige Lowary got the save for the Sooners (58-9), who advanced to Sunday's semifinals and are one win from reaching the championship series again.

Oklahoma's Fale Aviu scored in the second inning when she avoided a tag at home. Kelsey Arnold reached on an error in the fifth and scored a single by Aviu. Romero's blast pushed the lead to 3-0.

Ali Aguilar's solo homer in the sixth put Washington on the scoreboard.

Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo (27-8) went six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs for the Huskies (49-13).

Washington will play the winner of the Texas A&M-UCLA game Saturday in an elimination game.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 5:37

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more
Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs 4:09

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

View More Video

Sports Videos