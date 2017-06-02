Real Madrid's campaign in the Champions League

FILE - In this May 2, 2017 file photo, Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrates with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, left, after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League semifinals first leg soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid meet Juventus in the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday June 3, 2017. Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File AP Photo