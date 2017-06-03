Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Techera, right, is upended by Atlanta United's Carlos Carmona during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Techera, right, is upended by Atlanta United's Carlos Carmona during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck
Sports

June 03, 2017 5:17 PM

Waston scores twice, Whitecaps beat Atlanta United 3-1

The Associated Press
VANCOUVER, British Columbia

Kendall Waston scored twice in the first half and Fredy Montero snapped a five-game goal drought to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat expansion Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Watson tied it at 1 in the 31st minute, and gave Vancouver (6-6-1) the lead in the 44th. Montero scored in the 68th.

Greg Garza opened the scoring for Atlanta (5-5-3) in the seventh minute.

