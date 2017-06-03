Sports

June 03, 2017 8:28 PM

Louisville's 7-run eighth keys 11-1 rout of Oklahoma in NCAA

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Logan Taylor, Colby Fitch and Colin Lyman each had two-run hits during Louisville's seven-run eighth as the Cardinals erupted for 10 runs in the final two innings for an 11-1 rout of Oklahoma Saturday night in the NCAA Louisville Regional.

With the game tied at 1, Taylor smacked a one-out single off J.B. Olson — who relieved starter Jake Irvin (6-3) — before Fitch tripled to make it 5-1. Devin Hairston was hit by a pitch to force in another run before Lyman knocked in two more to cap the big inning. Top-seeded Louisville (49-10) scored three more times in the ninth.

Taylor also had a game-tying sacrifice fly in the sixth for Louisville.

Reliever Jake Sparger (5-1) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win that put the Cardinals on the cusp of clinching the regional. Second-seeded Oklahoma (35-23) must beat No. 3 seed Xavier on Sunday to avoid elimination.

