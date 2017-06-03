Oregon's Megan Kleist
Oregon's Megan Kleist 22) pitches against LSU during a Women's College World Series softball game in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
June 03, 2017 9:39 PM

Oregon tops LSU 4-1, will play Oklahoma in WCWS semifinals

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY

Gwen Svekis hit a two-run homer to help Oregon defeat LSU 4-1 in a Women's College World Series elimination game Saturday night.

Megan Kleist (21-4), who got the save earlier in the day against Baylor, earned the win against LSU. She struck out nine with no walks in a five-hitter.

Alexis Mack had three hits and scored two runs for the Ducks (53-7), who will play defending national champion Oklahoma in the semifinals on Sunday. Oregon will need to beat the Sooners twice to advance to the championship series.

Shemiah Sanchez homered for LSU's lone run, and Allie Walljasper (18-6) took the loss for the Tigers (48-22) after giving up three runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

