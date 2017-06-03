Texas A&M infielder Braden Shewmake, top, and Iowa's Robert Neustrom
Texas A&M infielder Braden Shewmake, top, and Iowa's Robert Neustrom 44) look to first after Neustrom was forced out during the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Houston.
Sports

June 03, 2017 9:41 PM

Texas A&M tops Iowa 3-2, reaches final in Houston Regional

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Cole Bedford hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, Corbin Martin struck out nine in seven innings and Texas A&M advanced to the final round of the Houston Regional with a 3-2 win over Iowa on Saturday night.

Kaylor Chaffin retired Chris Whelan on a game-ending popup with runners at second and third for his second save.

The Aggies (38-21) will face the winner of an elimination game between the Hawkeyes (39-21) and top-seeded host Houston on Sunday night. Texas A&M has two chances to advance to the super regional round.

Martin (7-3) allowed eight hits and two runs with two walks. Cason Sherrod pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings before Chaffin got the final out.

Jake Adams hit his 28th homer of the season, a solo shot, to pull Iowa within a run in the fifth.

